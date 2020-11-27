Waste fishing gear threatens Ganges wildlife: Study

Researchers have found that waste fishing gear in Ganges poses a serious threat to wildlife including otters, turtles and dolphins.

The study, published in the journal ‘Science of the Total Environment’, said that entanglement in fishing gear could harm species, including the critically endangered three-striped roofed turtle and the Ganges river dolphin.

Surveys along the length of the river, from the mouth in Bangladesh to the Himalayas in India, show that levels of waste fishing gear are highest near to the sea.

Fishing nets - all made of plastic - were the most common type of gear found.