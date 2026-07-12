76mm of rain in six hours in the capital

Heavy rain has been battering the capital since Sunday morning, the first working day of the week, with the sky remaining overcast. The downpour has caused waterlogging in various parts of the city, creating major difficulties for school and college students as well as office commuters.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), Dhaka received 76 millimetres of rainfall over the past six hours, the highest recorded in the capital so far this month.

The city received 97mm of rain over the past 24 hours. The BMD office has forecast heavy rainfall throughout the day in Dhaka and several other parts of the country.