Wild animals no more safe in the wild

“Wild animals are safe in the wild, children in their mothers’ grasp” – it’s a widely known quote from the travelogue Palamou by Sanjib Chandra Chattopadhyay. The theme of this year’s World Wildlife Day reminds of it and the theme is "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet."

On 20 December 2013, the United Nations, at its 68th session of the general assembly, proclaimed 3 March the World Wildlife Day. The day was also celebrated in Bangladesh on Wednesday. However, the main focus is environment and biodiversity must be protected for the sake of the existence of human being. In that perspective, learning about the state of the forest and the wildlife in Bangladesh is necessary.