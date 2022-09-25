Storm Fiona rips through east Canada

Powerful storm Fiona lashed into eastern Canada on Saturday, cutting power to thousands and washing houses into the sea as it pummeled the area with fierce winds and rains "like nothing we've ever seen," police said.

Two women were swept into the ocean in Newfoundland, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported. One was rescued, but the other is still missing.

Mayor Brian Button of Channel-Port aux Basques, at the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, told CBC News that the scene there was one of "total devastation," adding, "this has become bigger, and worse, than we had imagined."

Rene Roy, a newspaper editor in Channel-Port aux Basques, said, "These are the strongest winds anyone in the community has ever seen. Several houses have been washed into the sea."