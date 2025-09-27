Earthquake strikes again, epicentre in Jashore this time
Earthquake was felt again in the country today, Saturday, at 2:27pm — just seven days after the previous one.
The quake, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, was felt in Monirampur upazila of Jashore.
According to the Earthquake Observation and Research Centre of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Monirampur.
This marks the third earthquake felt in the country this month. On 14 September, an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale was felt in Assam, India. Just seven days later, on 21 September, another quake was experienced in the Sylhet region. The epicentre of that earthquake was in Chhatak, a sub-district of Sunamganj in the Sylhet Division, and it measured 4.0 on the Richter scale.
Md Rubaiyat Kabir, acting officer of the Earthquake Observation and Research Centre at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told Prothom Alo today, "Today's earthquake measured 3.5. It was a minor quake, and its epicenter was in Monirampur."
According to a bulletin from the Meteorological Department, the epicentre of the earthquake felt today at 2:27pm was located 157 kilometers southwest of the capital, Dhaka.
The 14 September earthquake originated in the region between the Assam Valley and the Himalayas, far from Guwahati, the capital of Assam. That quake was considered moderate to strong in intensity.