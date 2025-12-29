Kishoreganj
Nikli records country's lowest temperature for second day
Nikli upazila of the district recorded the lowest temperature in the country for the second consecutive day on Monday.
The temperature dropped to 10 degrees Celsius in the haor-dominated upazila on Monday morning, according to the Meteorological Department.
Earlier, on Sunday morning, the temperature in Nikli was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius.
Data published on the Meteorological Department's website at 11:30 am confirmed that Nikli experienced the lowest temperature nationwide on Monday.
Meteorologists said that although the intensity of winter eased slightly compared to Sunday, a mild cold wave is still sweeping over the district.
They added that the cold conditions may persist throughout the current month, with little chance of significant improvement.
The ongoing cold spell has caused severe suffering for low-income people in the area.
Farmers are also facing difficulties, particularly as the Boro rice cultivation season continues in the haor regions of the district.