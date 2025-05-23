Biodiversity threatened by hill agriculture

Although Bangladesh is a small country, there is a lot of diversity here. The country has a particularly rich collection of agricultural and biological diversity. Very few countries in the world have the crop diversity like Bangladesh.

Around 400 different types of crops are cultivated here. And, there are thousands of varieties of these crops. At one time, there were over 12,000 varieties of paddy alone.

Just like crops, there is a wide range of plant diversity as well. The country is home to nearly 6,000 species of flora, 1,600 species of vertebrate, and 2,500 species of invertebrate life-forms. It has not been possible to determine an accurate account of Bangladesh’s biodiversity yet.

The country is also unique in its landform diversity. A vast delta formed with Himalayan silt and crushed rock, Bangladesh has a lot of wetlands, haors (floodplains), highlands, hills along with the sea. On one side there lies the sea-washed coastline with plants, crocodiles, and turtles living in the saline water and soil there.

Meanwhile, about 400 species of freshwater fish and the Gangetic dolphin inhabit the rivers, canals, and wetlands here. Then there is the Sundarbans a mangrove forest on the edge of the sea, which works as a natural protector for us.