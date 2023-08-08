Fresh WHO alert on 'contaminated' Indian cough syrup

The syrup was manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories for Dabilife Pharma and it contained contaminants higher than the acceptable level, said the WHO.

However, Bala Surendran, the vice president of the company, told Bloomberg news last month that the production of the medicine had been subcontracted to another company and that his company had not found any toxins in a sample they had reviewed.

The batch of syrup found on the Iraqi market had 0.25 per cent of diethylene glycol and 2.1 per cent of ethylene glycol. The acceptable safety limit for both is up to 0.10 per cent, the WHO said.