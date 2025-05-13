Over 83m people internally displaced worldwide: Monitor

Raging conflicts, disasters and worsening climate change displaced tens of millions of people within their own countries last year, a new record, monitors said Tuesday.

An unprecedented 83.4 million internally displaced people (IDPs) were registered in 2024 -- equivalent to the entire population of Germany -- amid mass displacement from conflicts in places like Sudan and Gaza, as well as floods and giant cyclones.

That is more than double the number from just six years ago, the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said in their annual joint report on internal displacement.

“Internal displacement is where conflict, poverty and climate collide, hitting the most vulnerable the hardest,” IDMC chief Alexandra Bilak said in a statement.