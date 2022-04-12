27 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

Rescuers hampered by mud and rain searched Tuesday for survivors of landslides that smashed into villages in the central Philippines, as the death toll from tropical storm Megi rose to 27.

More than 17,000 people fled their homes as the storm pummelled the disaster-prone region in recent days, flooding houses, severing roads and knocking out power.

At least 21 people were dead after landslides slammed into several villages in Leyte province -- one of the hardest hit by the storm -- local authorities said.

Three people were also killed in the central province of Negros Oriental and three on the main southern island of Mindanao, according to the National Disaster Agency of the country.