Iranian nuclear deal limbo may serve interests of both US and Iran

Whether or not Tehran and Washington accept a European Union “final” offer to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, neither is likely to declare the pact dead because keeping it alive serves both sides’ interests, diplomats, analysts and officials said.

Their reasons, however, are radically different.

For US president Joe Biden’s administration, there are no obvious or easy ways to rein in Iran’s nuclear program other than the agreement, under which Iran had restrained its atomic program in return for relief from US, UN and EU economic sanctions.

Using economic pressure to coerce Iran to further limit its atomic program, as Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump attempted after abandoning the deal in 2018, will be difficult when countries such as China and India continue to buy Iranian oil.