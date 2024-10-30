Trump, Harris in frantic campaign push as US election nears

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris launch a frantic tour of swing states Wednesday in the final week of the campaign for the US presidency, a day after the vice president told a huge crowd outside the White House that her rival was unstable and itching for unbridled power.

Harris will travel to North Carolina and then to Pennsylvania, focusing again on two of seven battleground states that could determine who wins the closest, oddest and most consequential election in modern US history.

For weeks the race has been locked in a statistical dead heat.

North Carolina has not voted for a Democratic president since it went with Barack Obama in 2008, and in a sign of how hotly contested it is, Trump will be in that same state on Wednesday -- in the town of Rocky Mount, about an hour's drive from Harris's Raleigh rally.

Trump has a second rally planned in yet another swing state, Wisconsin in the Midwest, where he will appear with Brett Favre, an American football legend.

As Trump struggled to deal with the fallout from a self-inflicted wound over the weekend that infuriated Latino voters, a key demographic, Harris gave a powerful closing argument speech in a highly symbolic setting.