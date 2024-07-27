Netanyahu meets Trump in Florida

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sharply criticised his Democratic political rivals, and warned of dire consequences for the Middle East if he was not reelected, as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida on Friday.

The meeting capped a week in which Netanyahu addressed the US Congress and held talks with President Joe Biden and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, the vice president, who took the Israeli leader to task over the situation in Gaza in a meeting the previous day.

"We have incompetent people running our country," Trump said while sitting across from Netanyahu.