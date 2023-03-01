With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

Russia will have a seat at the table when the foreign ministers of the G20 come together in New Delhi this week. After all, the country has one of the world’s major economies — one that is also highly relevant to the global economic system — the measure by which the G20 group defines itself.

Moreover, according to a recent survey, emerging powers such as India and Turkey still view Russia as a partner, despite the war of aggression that the Kremlin is waging on Ukraine.

For India, which holds the current G20 presidency, it will be a challenge to make the meeting a success. Ashok Malik, a former adviser to the Indian foreign ministry and now country head of The Asia Group — a business advisory firm — told DW that India will nevertheless strive to produce a joint statement signed by all the participants.