Trump's idea to 'clean out' Gaza threatens Jordan, Egypt: analysts

US President Donald Trump's proposal to uproot Gazans to Egypt and Jordan is a "hostile" move against the two US allies and aims to "liquidate the Palestinian cause", Jordanian analysts told AFP.

The US leader on Saturday floated an idea to "clean out" Gaza after more than 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas had reduced the Palestinian territory to a "demolition site".

"I'd rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing at a different location where they can maybe live in peace for a change," Trump added.

He said the displacement of Gazans to neighbouring Egypt and Jordan could be done "temporarily or could be long term".