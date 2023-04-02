Pope to preside over Palm Sunday after hospital stay

Pope Francis will preside over mass in St Peter’s Square Sunday as he kicks off events leading to Easter, just a day after leaving hospital following a bout of bronchitis.

The 86-year-old’s admittance to hospital on Wednesday with breathing difficulties sparked concerns he may not be well enough to attend a series of rites in what is the most important week in the Christian calendar.

But as a smiling Francis left Rome’s Gemelli hospital Saturday after a three-night stay, he told well-wishers he would be presiding over a Palm Sunday ceremony, which will be followed by the Angelus prayer.