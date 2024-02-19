Brazil's Lula accuses Israel of 'genocide' in Gaza

Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused Israel Sunday of committing "genocide" against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and compared its actions to Adolf Hitler's campaign to exterminate Jews.

In response, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the 78-year-old's comments "shameful and grave" and said his government had called in Brazil's ambassador in protest.

But his comments drew praise from the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which described the remarks as "an accurate description" of what people were facing in the Gaza Strip that it controls.

Lula told reporters in Addis Ababa, where he was attending an African Union summit, that what was happening in the Gaza Strip "isn't a war, it's a genocide".

"It's not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It's a war between a highly prepared army and women and children," added the veteran leftist.