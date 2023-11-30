Indian man charged in plot to kill Sikh separatist on US soil

An Indian government official, directing the plan from India, worked with Gupta and others based around the world, the US government said.

Gupta, who lives in India, was arrested by authorities in the Czech Republic under US extradition orders.

The news comes after the White House said last week it was treating an alleged plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil with "utmost seriousness," and had raised the issue with the Indian government.

The Financial Times reported that same day that US authorities had thwarted a conspiracy to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US and Canadian citizen.

After Wednesday's news broke, Pannun said in a statement that "the attempt on my life on American soil is the blatant case of India's transnational terrorism which has become a challenge to America's sovereignty and threat to freedom of speech and democracy."

The Justice Department, which did not identify the target of the alleged assassination attempt on Wednesday, said that Gupta was recruited into the effort in May 2023.

