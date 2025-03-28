US engaged to end Sudan war, Rubio says

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday the United States hopes to do more diplomatically to end the war in Sudan after new violence, including in the capital Khartoum.

Rubio said he was “engaged” on Sudan and had discussed the devastating war in recent days with international players including Kenyan President William Ruto and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

“We are very concerned that we are going to backslide to where we were a decade or less ago,” Rubio told reporters as he flew to his home in Miami after a trip to the Caribbean.

“We don’t want to see that. So we are trying to figure out and engage with our partners, soliciting their ideas about what to do,” he said.