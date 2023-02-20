North Korea fires rockets in warning over US-South Korea drills

North Korea fired two rockets on Monday, in a drill for a launcher Pyongyang said was capable of a "tactical nuclear attack" that could take out entire enemy air bases.

It was North Korea's second weapons launch in 48 hours, after it fired one of its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) on Saturday to protest plans for increased US-South Korea military exercises.

Japan said the ICBM landed in its exclusive economic zone, and the United States and South Korea staged snap joint air drills on Sunday in response.