Israel firefighters battle wildfire near Jerusalem

Israeli firefighting teams battled bushfires that threatened Jerusalem for a second day on Thursday, with police reporting the reopening of several major roads that had been closed.

The fires broke out on Wednesday along the main Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway, prompting police to shut roads and evacuate thousands of residents from nearby communities.

Israel's firefighting service said 163 ground crews and 12 aircraft were working to contain the blaze, which authorities said was the country's largest in a decade.

Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had warned the flames could reach Jerusalem, declaring the situation a "national emergency".

Crews worked through the night, allowing the reopening of main roads, including the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv route, according to police.