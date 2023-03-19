‘No other option’: Russia’s unequal economic marriage with China

Russia has found itself in an unequal relationship with China since intensifying its pivot toward Beijing after the assault on Ukraine.

Since Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow, bilateral trade between the two neighbours has reached a record $190 billion and the proportion of Russian foreign trade carried out in yuan has gone from 0.5 per cent to 16 per cent.

“It’s absolutely critical for Russia to be close to China, because Russia doesn’t have many trade friends,” Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, told AFP.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is now preparing to host Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week.