US climber dies on Everest in season's fourth fatality

A US mountaineer has died on Everest in the fourth fatality on the world's highest peak this climbing season.

Jonathan Sugarman, 69, was on an acclimatisation rotation at around 6,400 metres (21,000 feet) when he died on Monday, his expedition organiser said.

"He was feeling unwell and passed away at Camp 2. Efforts are underway to bring (back) his body," Pasang Tshering Sherpa of Beyul Adventure told AFP.

"We are trying to send a helicopter but it is snowing and the weather is not favourable," he said.

Beyul Adventure is a local partner of US-based expedition organiser International Mountain Guides, which confirmed "with deep sorrow" Sugarman's death.