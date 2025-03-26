US panel urges sanctions against India's RAW

A US panel on religious freedom said on Tuesday the treatment of minorities in India is deteriorating and it recommended sanctions be imposed on India's external spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) over its alleged involvement in plots to assassinate Sikh separatists.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom also said in its annual report that communist-ruled Vietnam had stepped up efforts to regulate and control religious affairs. It recommended Vietnam be designated a "country of particular concern".

"In 2024, religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate as attacks and discrimination against religious minorities continued to rise," the commission said in the report released on Tuesday.

Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "propagated hateful rhetoric and disinformation against Muslims and other religious minorities" during last year's election campaign, it said.

India dismissed the report on Wednesday, calling it part of a pattern of "biased and politically motivated assessments".