Netanyahu’s other battle: swinging Trump and US behind Iran war

“Today, it’s Tel Aviv. Tomorrow, it’s New York,” he told ABC News a day later, arguing that Iran was working on longer-range missiles that would be able to reach US shores in the future.

His media blitz came after intensive and not always harmonious exchanges between Netanyahu and Trump this year, with the Israeli leader welcomed twice to the White House since the Republican’s return to power in January.

The New York Times, citing unnamed US administration sources, reported Tuesday that Netanyahu had asked Trump for US-made bunker-busting bombs capable of reaching Iran’s underground Iranian nuclear facilities in an April meeting -- but had been refused.

Having been elected in opposition to US entanglements overseas and supposed “war-mongers” in the Democratic party, Trump was seen as reluctant to commit Washington to another unpopular war in the Middle East.

Much of his right-wing Make America Great Again (MAGA) coalition is staunchly anti-interventionist, including Vice President JD Vance, his head of national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, and influential media figures such as Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson.