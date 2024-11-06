World leaders pledge to work with Trump as he wins US election

World leaders raced to congratulate Donald Trump on Wednesday as he triumphed in a stunning US election victory over Kamala Harris.

Here are the first reactions, with many being expressed even before his election win was confirmed:

China: 'mutual respect'

Without directly mentioning Trump, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing that China hopes for "peaceful coexistence" with the United States.

"We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," she said.

Russia: will judge 'concrete steps'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists he was unaware of any plans by Vladimir Putin to congratulate Trump since the US is an "unfriendly country".

"We will draw conclusions based on concrete steps and concrete words," Peskov said