Iranian President Raisi meets Xi in state visit to China

This is the first state visit by an Iranian president to China in more than 20 years. Raisi was greeted by Xi on a red carpet, after which he inspected Chinese military personnel.

Both countries face pressure from Western nations over their positions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which was launched almost a year ago, and Iran is already under strict US sanctions due to its nuclear programme.

Iran has emerged as one of Russia’s few remaining allies as Moscow has been pushed deeper into international isolation over the invasion.

Western countries have accused Tehran of supplying armed drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, a charge it denies.

In December, Washington outlined what it said was an extensive relationship between Iran and Russia involving equipment such as helicopters, fighter jets and drones.