EU couples up with India as it races to ‘de-risk’ China ties

It was a first-of-its-kind meeting: Three Indian ministers, four European commissioners and dozens of officials scribbling notes on everything from semiconductor supply chains to artificial intelligence regulation. The European Union (EU) is seeking deeper ties with New Delhi — and after the first meeting of the EU-India Trade and Technology Council in Brussels on Tuesday, EU officials spoke of “very promising beginnings.”

The talks were more about face-time among political decision-makers than concrete deals, though Brussels and New Delhi did agree to cooperate further on quantum and high performance computing, and to making their digital public services more compatible. But outside the summit, another force is bringing India and the EU closer.

At a press conference after the meeting, the word “de-risk” was mentioned multiple times by both sides, implying the shared wish to reduce economic dependence on China.