Fighting mars Sudan’s shaky truce as ex-regime members flee prison

A Sudanese war crimes suspect has escaped jail amid heavy battles that have rocked the country, along with other members of the Islamist regime ousted in 2019, heightening fears for a fragile ceasefire amid new clashes Wednesday.

Anti-aircraft guns targeted fighter jets over Khartoum’s sister city of Omdurman, witnesses told AFP, after the army launched air strikes against rival paramilitary forces in the capital late Tuesday.

Amid the chaos – which has killed hundreds, sparked a mass flight of terrified foreigners and Sudanese citizens, and deepened a humanitarian crisis – Ahmed Harun, a leading figure of the regime of deposed dictator Omar al-Bashir, said he had escaped prison.