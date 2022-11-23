At least 14 killed in two attacks in Burkina Faso

At least 14 people died in two separate attacks by jihadist groups in Burkina Faso's north, including eight civilian army auxiliaries, security and local sources said Tuesday.

One of the world's poorest countries, Burkina has been struggling with a jihadist offensive since 2015.

Thousands of civilians and members of the security forces have died and around two million people have been displaced.

Disgruntled army officers have carried out two coups this year in a show of anger at failures to roll back the insurgency.