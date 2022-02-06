'Act of arson' at South Africa church where Tutu is buried

A fire started by an arsonist broke out overnight at the cathedral where South Africa's spiritual father and anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu is buried, a church leader announced Sunday.

The fire was detected in the basement of a section of St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town at around 2:00am (midnight GMT). "The fire was an act of arson," father Michael Weeder, dean at the cathedral, said in an note to his parish.