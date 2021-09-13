Attackers blow up Nigerian prison fence, free 266 inmates

Heavily armed gunmen raided a jail in south-central Nigeria late on Sunday, blowing up the perimeter fence and freeing 266 inmates - almost everyone in the prison, authorities said.

A soldier and a police officer were killed in the attack and two guards were missing, the interior ministry said. It was the second major jailbreak in Nigeria this year.

The attackers used explosives to destroy the fence on three sides and fought a gun battle with guards at the medium-security prison at Kabba in Kogi State, southwest of the federal capital Abuja, authorities said.

Nigeria is struggling with security problems across its vast territory, including armed robberies by criminal gangs, an Islamic insurgency in the northeast and a spate of mass school abductions in the northwest.