At least 200 killed in fighting in Sudan's south

At least 200 people were killed in two days of ethnic clashes in Sudan's southern Blue Nile state, official media said Saturday, up from an earlier toll of 150.

Clashes in Blue Nile, which borders Ethiopia and South Sudan, broke out last week after reported disputes over land between members of the Hausa people and rival groups, with residents reporting hundreds fleeing intense gunfire and homes and shops set ablaze.

Fighting peaked on Wednesday and Thursday to some of the worst in recent months, prompting the provincial governor to declare a state of emergency on Friday.

"Two hundred people were killed" in three villages in the Wad al-Mahi area, some 500 kilometres (310 miles) south of the capital Khartoum, said local assembly chief Abdel Aziz al-Amin.