Nigeria school fair stampede kills 35 children

A stampede at a school funfair in the southwestern Nigerian city of Ibadan has killed 35 children and seriously injured six others, police said on Thursday.

The injured children were receiving medical attention following the incident, which took place on Wednesday in Nigeria's third-largest city, Oyo State Police Command said.

"Eight persons have since been arrested for their various involvements", police spokesperson Adewale Osifeso said in a statement.

Among those detained was the main sponsor of the event at the Basorun Islamic High School, which was organised by the Wings Foundation and Agidigbo FM radio.