Eswatini anti-monarchy riots turn deadly: Activists

Pro-democracy activists in Eswatini said Wednesday several people were killed and injured in overnight clashes with police, the latest bout of unrest in days of protests rocking Africa's last absolute monarchy, reports AFP.

Demonstrations flared on Monday in the tiny and usually stable landlocked kingdom previously known as Swaziland, with protesters taking to the streets in the two capitals Manzini and Mbabane to demand political reform.

The government has deployed soldiers to quell the angered crowds, which blocked traffic and looted shops, and imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew–citing rising coronavirus cases.