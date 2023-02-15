73 migrants presumed dead after shipwreck off Libya: UN

Dozens of migrants are believed to have died in a shipwreck off Libya, with only seven survivors found so far, the United Nations said Wednesday.

"At least 73 migrants are reported missing and presumed dead following a tragic shipwreck off the Libyan coast yesterday (Tuesday)," the UN's International Organization for Migration said.

The boat carrying 80 people had departed Qasr Al-Akhyar, some 75 kilometres (46 miles) east of the capital, Tripoli, and was heading to Europe.