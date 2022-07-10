Gunmen kill 15 people 'randomly' at a bar in South Africa

Gunmen armed with rifles and pistols opened fire at people sitting in a tavern in the South African township of Soweto in the early hours of Sunday, killing 15 and wounding nine, police said.

The carnage took place shortly after midnight, according to police who said the group of men entered the Orlando East tavern before "shooting randomly at the patrons".

The unknown gunmen fled the scene and are now on the run, said police, adding that it wasn't clear how many were involved in the attack.