Central Nigeria flooding kill more than 115

Flash floods that ripped through parts of central Nigeria have killed at least 115 people and injured dozens of others, emergency services officials said on Friday, with the toll expected to rise further.

Teams of rescuers continued to search for missing residents after torrential rains late on Wednesday through early Thursday washed away and submerged dozens of homes in and around the town of Mokwa, located on the banks of Niger River, in Niger state.

"We have so far recovered 115 bodies and more are expected to be recovered because the flood came from far distance and washed people into the River Niger," Ibrahim Audu Husseini, a spokesman for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, told AFP.

"Downstream, bodies are still being recovered. So, the toll keeps rising," he added.

He said many were still missing, citing a family of 12 where only four members have been accounted for.