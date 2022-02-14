Sanctions-hit Mali defaults on debts

Mali's ruling military junta, which is being squeezed by economic sanctions, has defaulted on several payments on the regional financial market, according to West African finance officials.

Since 31 January, regional debt planning agency Umoa-Titres has published five notes to investors indicating that Mali has "not been able to settle its financial commitments on the public securities market (MTP)".

The amounts due total 53 billion CFA francs (81 million euros).

"It should be noted that this payment incident occurs in a context where the state of Mali is subject to sanctions taken against it by the conference of heads of state and government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)," Umoa-Titres said in its last note on Friday.