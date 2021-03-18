Tanzanian president Magufuli dies aged 61 of ‘heart condition’

Tanzanian president John Magufuli died Wednesday aged 61 from a heart condition, his vice president said, after more than five years of divisive, authoritarian rule capped by his refusal to take Covid-19 seriously.

Magufuli, popularly nicknamed the “Bulldozer”, had been missing from public view for almost three weeks, fuelling wild rumours of his ill health, with opposition leaders claiming he had contracted the virus.

“It is with deep regret that I inform you that today on the 17th of March, 2021 at 6:00pm we lost our brave leader, the President of the Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli,” said vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan.

She said Magufuli had died of a “heart condition” known as chronic atrial fibrillation characterised by an abnormal heartbeat, which he had suffered from for a decade, at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

He had first been briefly admitted to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute on 6 March, but was subsequently discharged, Hassan said.

But Magufuli had again felt unwell and was on 14 March rushed to hospital, this time to the Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Dar es Salaam.