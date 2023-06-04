War hits sowing season in Sudan breadbasket, fuelling famine fears

In past years Mohammed Haroun readily found work on Sudanese farms but this year he is left empty-handed as agribusinesses, starved of cash by fighting in Sudan, leave their land fallow.

Like hundreds of farm labourers from across Sudan, Haroun made his way to Gedaref state, the country's breadbasket, at the first sign of rain, which heralds the start of the growing season.

But this year -- with the country embroiled in brutal fighting between warring generals -- no one was expecting them.

The state's large, mechanised farms are not taking on workers, as a cash crunch hits their finances, jeopardising a harvest that normally meets 40 per cent of Sudan's grain needs and fuelling fears of famine.