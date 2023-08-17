Seventeen troops killed in new Niger attack

At least 17 soldiers were killed in a jihadist ambush in Niger, the deadliest attack since military leaders seized power last month, and a reminder of the nation’s deep security crisis as its neighbours prepare to meet on how to reverse the coup.

An army detachment was “the victim of a terrorist ambush near the town of Koutougou” in the Tillaberi region near Burkina Faso on Tuesday, Niger’s defence ministry said.

Twenty other soldiers were wounded, six seriously, in the heaviest losses since the 26 July coup.

More than 100 of the assailants were “neutralised” during their retreat on motorbikes, the army said.

Jihadist insurgencies have plagued Africa’s Sahel region for more than a decade, breaking out in northern Mali in 2012 before spreading to neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso in 2015.

The so-called “three borders” area between the three countries is regularly the scene of attacks by rebels affiliated with the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda.