31 dead in Sudan tribal clashes near Ethiopia border

An urgent appeal for blood donations was launched by hospitals for the treatment of casualties from the unrest, according to medical sources.
The violence broke out after the Berti tribe rejected a Hawsa request to create a "civil authority to supervise access to land", a prominent Hawsa member told AFP on condition of anonymity.
But a senior member of the Bertis said the tribe was responding to a "violation" of its lands by the Hawsas.
The Qissan region and Blue Nile state more generally have long seen unrest, with southern guerrillas a thorn in the side of Sudan's former strongman president Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted by the army in 2019 following street pressure.
Experts say the coup created a security vacuum that has fostered a resurgence in tribal violence, in a country where deadly clashes regularly erupt over land, livestock, access to water and grazing.