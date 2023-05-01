More than 800,000 could flee fighting in Sudan: UN

"UNHCR, with governments and partners, is preparing for the possibility that over 800,000 people may flee the fighting in Sudan for neighbouring countries," the agency's chief Filippo Grandi said in a tweet.

"We hope it doesn't come to that, but if violence doesn't stop we will see more people forced to flee Sudan seeking safety."

Such planning figures do not mean the UN necessarily expects this number of people to flee, but that it believes it is possible and is laying plans to meet the massive needs that could arise.