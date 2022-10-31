Lula defeats Bolsonaro to win Brazil presidency again

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for "peace and unity" after narrowly winning a divisive runoff election Sunday, capping a remarkable political comeback by defeating far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro -- who has yet to accept defeat.

The victory marks a stunning turnaround for charismatic but tarnished leftist icon Lula, who left office in 2010 as the most popular president in Brazilian history, fell into disgrace when he was imprisoned for 18 months on controversial, since-quashed corruption charges, and now returns for an unprecedented third term at age 77.

"This country needs peace and unity. The Brazilian people don't want to fight anymore," Lula said to loud cheers in a victory speech in Sao Paulo, where euphoric supporters clad in Workers' Party red flooded the city centre.