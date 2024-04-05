Biden warns Netanyahu of US shift, as domestic pressure mounts

US President Joe Biden warned Israel of a sharp shift in his policy over the Gaza war Thursday amid growing frustration with Benjamin Netanyahu and mounting domestic pressure in a US election year.

A tense phone call between the two leaders appeared to yield at least some results, as Netanyahu's office announced within hours it would temporarily allow more aid to flow into Gaza.

Biden has stood solidly behind Israel and its prime minister since Hamas's 7 October attacks, and his criticism of civilian deaths in Gaza has not stopped Washington from supplying military hardware to its key ally.

But the Democrat faces spiraling anger from Muslim and younger voters over his support for Israel, and political allies have been pressing him to make the aid conditional on changed Israeli behavior.

In a 30-minute call with Netanyahu after Israeli strikes killed seven aid workers from US-based charity World Central Kitchen, Biden hinted at doing just that.

For the first time, Biden "made clear that US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action" to curtail the killing of civilians and aid workers and improve the dire humanitarian situation, the White House said.