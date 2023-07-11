Cuba still in crisis two years after historic protests

Two years after unprecedented anti-government protests rocked communist Cuba, the deep economic and social problems that drove people to challenge a government notoriously intolerant of dissent have only gotten worse.

There are endless queues for food, fuel and medicine, inflation is in the double digits, tourism is battling to recover, and there has been a drop in sugar production—another mainstay of the economy.

A lack of foreign currency and peso devaluation have caused prices to rise and ever more Cubans are seeking to flee the island.

On11and 12 July, 2021, similar complaints sparked spontaneous protests in dozens of cities and towns by people chanting, “Freedom!” and “We are Hungry.”