Israeli PM urges global alliance against Iranian 'axis of terror'

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Gaza ceasefire demonstrators Wednesday and called for a global alliance against the Iranian regime he accuses of funding them, as he addressed a US Congress divided by the war.

Washington has become increasingly alarmed by the humanitarian toll of Israel's nine-month campaign in the narrow coastal territory, and protests in Israel and the United States have been ratcheting up pressure on Netanyahu.

The prime minister hit back at his critics in a speech at the US Capitol, accusing Tehran of funding and promoting US-based anti-Israel protest -- and called Gaza peace activists "Iran's useful idiots."

"America and Israel today can forge a security alliance in the Middle East to counter the growing Iranian threat," he told lawmakers as demonstrators burned his effigy in the streets beyond the historic Capitol complex.

"All countries that are in peace with Israel, and all those countries who will make peace with Israel, should be invited to join this alliance."