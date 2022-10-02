Tillerson to be called as witness in Trump ally’s foreign agent trial

Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be called as a witness by federal prosecutors in the trial of Tom Barrack, a one-time fundraiser for former president Donald Trump, on charges of illegally acting as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates, a court filing showed on Saturday.

Barrack’s defense revealed the plans in a letter to US District judge Brian Cogan in which it requested that Tillerson take the stand on Monday. The defense said prosecutors had confirmed that they would be calling Tillerson, but informed the defense he would be unavailable after 4 October due to “personal plans.”