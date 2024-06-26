Biden, Trump offer competing vision of US role in world

Ahead of their first presidential debate, Joe Biden and Donald Trump are offering sharply different visions of the US role in the world, both in style and substance.

The rare matchup between a current and former president puts their stark contrasts on display. Trump during his 2017-2021 presidency vowed to put “America First,” with a combative and often isolationist view of the world, while Biden took office in 2021 vowing “America is Back,” rekindling relationships with allies.

The two presidents have some core beliefs in common. Both were adamant on pulling US troops out of Afghanistan, seeing America’s longest war as not worth the cost to American blood and treasure.